Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $563.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.2 million.

SGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 146,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

