Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Supremex Stock Performance

TSE:SXP opened at C$3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$94.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.96. Supremex has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$6.32.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.80 million. Supremex had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supremex will post 0.6295681 earnings per share for the current year.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

