Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Stock Up 23.0 %

Shares of SG traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. 8,195,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,469. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 32.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth $1,143,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sweetgreen by 795.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 90,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at about $1,903,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.