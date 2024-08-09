Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Sylogist Stock Performance
SYZ traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$11.16. 2,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.48 million, a PE ratio of 560.50 and a beta of 0.82. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$6.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.49.
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of C$16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylogist will post 0.3203147 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
