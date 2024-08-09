Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Sylogist Stock Performance

SYZ traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$11.16. 2,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.48 million, a PE ratio of 560.50 and a beta of 0.82. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$6.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.49.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of C$16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylogist will post 0.3203147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.08.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

