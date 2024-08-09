Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Gap Up to $67.58

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.58, but opened at $73.90. Sylvamo shares last traded at $74.28, with a volume of 345 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sylvamo

Sylvamo Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sylvamo by 47.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 53.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 230,291 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.