Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after buying an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after buying an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after buying an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. 2,097,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,531,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

