Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Linde stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.03. The stock had a trading volume of 419,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,388. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.54. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $214.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

