Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,982,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,749,566. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.