Symmetry Partners LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 302.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,905. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,271 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,508 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

