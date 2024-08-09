Symmetry Partners LLC Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $126,089,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,336,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,596,000 after purchasing an additional 858,387 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,954,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794,674. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.