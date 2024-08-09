Symmetry Partners LLC Has $949,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.32. The company had a trading volume of 160,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,383. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $413.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

