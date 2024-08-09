Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 686.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,693. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.