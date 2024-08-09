Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 758 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vistra by 9,668.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,202,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of VST stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $77.84. 3,468,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.
Insider Activity at Vistra
In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on VST. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
