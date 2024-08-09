Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 758 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vistra by 9,668.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,202,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VST stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $77.84. 3,468,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Get Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.