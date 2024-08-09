Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.49. 1,342,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.23 and its 200-day moving average is $272.22. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

