Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $72.01. 60,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 286,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,255.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,182 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,065,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

