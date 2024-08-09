Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 107,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,904. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $13.97.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.52 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synchronoss Technologies
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.