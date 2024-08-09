Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 107,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,904. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.52 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

