Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SNV opened at $41.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,245. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,115,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 328,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 443,056 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

