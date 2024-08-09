Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $898.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 356,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 58,650 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

