Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.450 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.88.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.