Takkt (ETR:TTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.00

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €10.00 ($10.99) and last traded at €10.28 ($11.30), with a volume of 39484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €10.00 ($10.99).

Takkt Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $689.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.59.

About Takkt

(Get Free Report)

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.