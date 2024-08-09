Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% during the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

