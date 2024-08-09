Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,583. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

