Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CAO Sells $1,700,214.50 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $135.69. 1,722,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after acquiring an additional 201,817 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,794,000 after purchasing an additional 252,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 271,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $187,123,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,862,000 after buying an additional 115,288 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.62.

Get Our Latest Report on TRGP

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.