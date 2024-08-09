Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.33. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.46.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

