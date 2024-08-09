Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.42) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.42). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.42), with a volume of 215,764 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 424 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £549.84 million and a PE ratio of 45.59.

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.

