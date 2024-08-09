TD Cowen Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $145.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $137.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Natera stock traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,995. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $117.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,387 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 6,007.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

