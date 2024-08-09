TD Cowen Raises Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $36.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

G has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Genpact alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on G

Genpact Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,130. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 160.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.