TD Securities Boosts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $50.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.7 %

BAM opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,421,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,410 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,774 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,498,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,656,000 after buying an additional 2,241,372 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

