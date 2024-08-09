Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stake Trimmed by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5,354.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 572,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 562,259 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 609,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $45.60. 319,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,593. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

