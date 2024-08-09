Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Posts Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 654,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,549. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $59.76.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

