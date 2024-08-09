Telsey Advisory Group Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $1.50

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIG. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE:BIG opened at $1.03 on Monday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will post -11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

