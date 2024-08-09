TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $11.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $3.00 on Friday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $320.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

