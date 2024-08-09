Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,489 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.1% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,486,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 159,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $54,332,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

