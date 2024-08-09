TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as high as C$1.97. TeraGo shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 6,900 shares changing hands.

TeraGo Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.