Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21. Terex has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,606,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,429,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 353,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 269,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Terex by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 161,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

