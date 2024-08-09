Terra Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $264.99 million and approximately $25.62 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 817,328,265 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

