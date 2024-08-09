TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $85.08 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $85.08 million and $5.54 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,054,329 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,940,485 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

