Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after buying an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.21. 3,066,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,690. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.53. The stock has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

