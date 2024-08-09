Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.21. 3,064,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,675. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.97 and its 200 day moving average is $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

