TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Sells $205,120.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TFSL stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.15 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TFS Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 152,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

