The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Hold

Roth Capital cut shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 154,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,217. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 110.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 164,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

