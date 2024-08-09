The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.5 million-$76.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.2 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.2 %
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Hackett Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
