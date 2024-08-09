The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Bank of America

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

