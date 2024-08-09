The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $654.0 million-$694.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.2 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNTG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 258,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,398. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.42 million, a PE ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. Analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

