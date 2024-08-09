The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $170.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average is $156.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,181 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4,040.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 396,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.