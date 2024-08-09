The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Wharf Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WARFY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136. Wharf has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Get Wharf alerts:

Wharf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.