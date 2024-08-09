Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $596.18. The stock had a trading volume of 939,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,510. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $622.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

