Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Up 2.2%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 29,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 180,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Thor Explorations Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$154.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of C$44.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.0854839 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.