Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Tidewater updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tidewater Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TDW traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 152,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Robotti sold 58,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $6,167,501.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,349,097 shares in the company, valued at $247,688,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $17,224,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Robotti sold 58,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $6,167,501.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,349,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,688,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,909 shares of company stock worth $54,277,485. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

