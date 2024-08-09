Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Shares Down 3.8%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 4,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 48,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Tinka Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

